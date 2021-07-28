Ammon Days returns with fun, food and a few changes

AMMON — Excitement is in the air as organizers prepare for Ammon Days that will be jam-packed with fun activities.

The annual event will be happening on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McCowin Park. It’s free to attend.

Ammon Day event schedule, Courtesy: City of Ammon Facebook page

Ammon Days was canceled last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year will look a little different compared to 2019.

“We have some unique things about it this year that will make it even more fun,” said Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti.

Besides all the games, car show, music, and slip and slides, there will be food vendors rather than a complimentary breakfast or lunch service.

“This year, we wanted to support our local food vendors who are employed locally and produce jobs locally, and invited them to Ammon Days to do the food service. We are really excited about that and hope that for some of our food vendors just getting going, that this is really going to give them a boost,” said Ammon City Administrator Micah Austin.

The city is welcoming the East Idaho Fair Food Tour featuring vendors like Blackhawk BBQ Pit, Mexican Crazy Corn, MD’s Dinky Donuts and others.

For entertainment, Coletti is happy to announce that former ‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant Evie Clair will be singing Saturday afternoon.

The city is still looking for people to promote their organizations or businesses. There are only a few days left to register. Click here for Ammon Has Talent registration, car show registration, vendor booth, or sponsorship registration.

“I’d say the reason why people should come out is that we need to be a community that gets together safely and that supports one another. I hope everyone comes out and does that,” said Coletti.

Our team will be at Ammon Days offering rides in the East Idaho News chopper. For only $65 per person, riders will take off from the baseball diamonds at McCowin Park, soar over the festivities and fly over Ammon and Idaho Falls.

Rides are limited and run from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There are up to six spaces available per helicopter ride, so you can bring your family, significant other or go with a group of friends!

Click here for more information on the rides.