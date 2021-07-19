An Idaho Falls native wrote and directed ‘Wish Dragon.’ Here’s how you can watch it free this week in Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Arts Council is presenting the recently released film ‘Wish Dragon’ on Friday, July 23, at 7 p.m. The screening will take place at the Colonial Theater and is free to all. Concessions will be available for purchase during the showing.

Sony Pictures Animation’s animated feature film ‘Wish Dragon’ was written and directed by Chris Appelhans, former Idaho Falls resident and Idaho Falls High School graduate.

Appelhans began his career as a concept artist on animated hits such as ‘The Princess and the Frog,’ ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’ and ‘Monster House,’ before moving into production design on the stop-motion feature ‘Coraline,’ which earned him an Annie Award nomination for his work on the film.

“We love having any opportunity to show talent from someone that came out of Idaho Falls,” said IFAC Executive Director Brandi Newton, “It is a great way to inspire the growing generation and show them what is possible.”

Appelhans will host a question and answer session with the audience after the film. Find out more information here.