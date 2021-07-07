Authorities find body in Snake River near Freeman Park in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS – Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday night, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the Snake River in Freeman Park to a reported body found in the water. Emergency Personnel arrived and were taken by reporting parties to an area just downstream from Freeman Park where the victim was floating near the bank. Fire Personnel were able to pull the victim from the water as deputies began their investigation at the scene.

Detectives located the family of the victim Wednesday, who identified him as 41-year-old Nicholas D. Fackrell. Fackrell had apparently been living homeless in the area and camping along the riverbank near Freeman Park. Results from an autopsy performed in Ada County Wednesday morning are still pending and detectives have not determined an exact cause of death.

There is no indication of foul play at this time, however, anyone who knows Mr. Fackrell or has information relating to this case is encouraged to contact Bonneville County Detectives through dispatch at (208) 529-1200.