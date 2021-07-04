Authorities investigating 2 separate crashes near Heise

HEISE – Two people walked away unharmed from two separate crashes near Heise Saturday afternoon.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com both of the crashes occurred around 2:30 p.m. The first one involved a truck that rolled over at Table Rock and Snake River Road east of Heise.

One of the people inside the truck was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but Lovell says speed was a factor.

The second crash involved an ATV by Mountain River Ranch as an ambulance was on its way to Idaho Falls. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was not involved in the response, but Lovell says it didn’t look serious. No one was hospitalized.

Both crashes remain under investigation.