Crash blocking Idaho Highway 33 near Newdale

NEWDALE — A crash has blocked a section of Idaho Highway 33 near Newdale.

Idaho State Police reported the crash just before 4 p.m. Tuesday and says troopers are on the way to investigate.

It is not exactly clear what caused the crash.

The Idaho Transportation Department reports the crash has blocked the highway between Third Street East and Fourth Street East near Newdale.

