Crash blocking Idaho Highway 33 near Newdale
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com
Local
Published at
NEWDALE — A crash has blocked a section of Idaho Highway 33 near Newdale.
Idaho State Police reported the crash just before 4 p.m. Tuesday and says troopers are on the way to investigate.
It is not exactly clear what caused the crash.
The Idaho Transportation Department reports the crash has blocked the highway between Third Street East and Fourth Street East near Newdale.
EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.
Traffic Alert: Idaho State Police is enroute to a crash on State Highway 33 at milepost 107 in Newdale. SH33 is completely blocked. @ISPHeadquarters pic.twitter.com/LnwozTT8by
— Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) July 6, 2021