East Idaho Eats: North Hi-Way Café serving home cooked meals for 87 years

IDAHO FALLS — North Hi-Way Café is the longest continually operating restaurant in the state of Idaho.

The eatery has been around for 87 years in the same building at 460 Northgate Mile in Idaho Falls. There have been many changes in Idaho Falls over the decades, but North Hi-Way Café has stayed true to its mission of ‘Home Cookin’ When You’re Not Home Cookin.’

You’ll find regular customers waiting at 5 a.m. every morning for the restaurant to open. Everything on the menu is served all day long and popular items include chicken fried steak, broasted chicken, the ‘Full Monty’ sandwich and, believe it or not, liver and onions. Portions are large, inexpensive and delicious!

North Hi-Way Café also offers catering with food available for pick-up or delivery.

We sat down with manager Veronica Holverson and tried some of the mouthwatering dishes. Watch our video in the player above.

You can visit the North Hi-Way Cafe Facebook page here for more information on the restaurant.

North Hi-Way Café

Address:

460 Northgate Mile

Idaho Falls, Idaho

Hours:

Sunday – Tuesday: 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday – Thursday: 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Contact:

(208) 522-6212

northhiwaycafe.com