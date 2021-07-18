Evacuations ordered after Mud Lick fire grows to over 8,200 acres

SALMON — The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office has ordered evacuations in the Salmon-Challis National Forest due to the encroachment of the Mud Lick fire.

The U.S. Forest Service reports lower Panther Creek drainage area is being evacuated due to increasing fire behavior and growth. Evacuations are now in place for Panther Creek (NFSR 055) from Deep Creek north to the main Salmon River Road (NFSR 030) and in Napias Creek (NFSR 0242), according to a U.S. Forest Service news release.

Idaho Power has also shut off power to lines serving areas southeast of Leesburg, which includes private lands in Napias Creek, Panther Creek drainage south of Deep Creek, and also the Blackbird and Cobalt mines, according to the release.

The Mud Lick Fire has currently burned over 8,200 acres, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The fire started burning in the forest on July 8 and continues to grow due to relatively low humidity (8% to 11%), gusty winds, and high temperatures in the mid-80s to 90s.

For more details about the fire visit Idaho Fire Info.