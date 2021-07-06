Family-operated firework stand in Rexburg celebrating 22 years of business

REXBURG — At first glance, the Family Fun Fireworks stand at 545 North Second East in Rexburg is just like all the others you see on the 4th of July.

But this one becomes a bit more unique when patrons learn it has been operated by the same family for 22 years.

Nadine and Walter Bell operate the firework stand, and they say it’s been a fun venture for their family to be involved in.

“A family member that owns Family Fun Fireworks asked us if they brought a stand up here to Rexburg if we would run it for them,” Walter tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We love fireworks. We love being together as a family, so we decided we’d do it.”

The stand is part of a larger franchise of Family Fun Fireworks. Brooke Taylor, who owns the business with her four brothers, says her parents, Don and Brenda Pollard, started Family Fun Fireworks more than 40 years ago in Pocatello. There are now 17 locations throughout the state, stretching from the Boise-Nampa area to Pocatello, Blackfoot and Rexburg.

Walter and Nadine have enlisted their entire family to take part in the firework stand tradition over the years. They have two daughters, a son, a daughter-in-law, and a son-in-law.

Their daughter, Cassy Stevenson, who is now married, has been working at the stand for 12 years. She started when she was 16.

“I couldn’t wait until I was part of the crew. It was always so exciting to be thinking that I’m going to be helping people get fireworks,” Stevenson says. “That’s why we do this. We love helping other families get excited about fireworks and telling them about the ones we love. We especially get excited about the customers that come back and tell us about their favorite fireworks.”

Walter says he also enjoys seeing the excitement in customer’s faces.

Bell family serving customers at the firework stand. | Brian Howard, EastIdahoNews.com

After 22 years of running a fireworks stand, the Bell family knows what makes for quality pyrotechnics. Walter says many customers will hand them $50 and ask them to pick out their fireworks for them because they trust the family’s opinion.

“This is where we kind of get our pride and joy,” Walter says as he shows off a shelf of large fountain fireworks. “These are what make people smile. These are what bring families in here — to get these big fountains, go home and light them off in their driveways and just have a lot of fun with them.”

In addition to selling fireworks, the Bells like to buy a few of their own.

Though it keeps them busy, Walter says there are no plans to end their 22-year streak of firework sales anytime soon. Lines of enthusiastic customers year after year make it all worth it, he says.

“I would be sad not doing it because we know how much our customers love our selection. They love what we have. I would miss our customers,” says Walter.

Being together and having fun as a family is the other factor that makes it worthwhile for them.

“It can get a little stressful. I mean, it’s hot outside, but it’s fun — especially now that my siblings and I are all grown up, it’s so fun being all together,” Stevenson says.

Family Fun Fireworks wrapped up its final day of the season Monday, but it will be returning on June 26 next year. It’s typically open 10 a.m. to dusk Monday through Saturday. Visit the website or Facebook page for more information.

Fireworks for sale at Family Fun Fireworks in Rexburg. | Brian Howard, EastIdahoNews.com