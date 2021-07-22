Fire burns in Power County

PAULINE – A fire ignited near the unincorporated area of Pauline in Power County, the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center said Wednesday.

The Lusk Fire was estimated to be burning 500 acres on private and BLM-managed lands as of 7:20 p.m. It is moving in a south/southeast direction.

Power County Road and Bridge was working on a road four miles southeast of Pauline when lightning struck nearby, the fire center said. They immediately tried to stop the blaze and called the Eastern Idaho Interagency Dispatch Center to report the fire. Road graders in the area put in additional fireline to minimize agricultural damage.

Propelled by winds, the fire quickly spread through brush and grass toward the timbered ridgeline.

“Drought, hot weather and dry grasses make fuels increasingly explosive in the area,” said Idaho Falls District Bureau of Land Management Assistant Fire Management Officer Richard Zimmerman said in a news release. “These conditions result in a rapid rate of spread.”

Fire officials expected to have the fire contained by 8 p.m. Wednesday and estimated it would be controlled by 8 p.m. Thursday. No structures are threatened.

“We’ve ordered three additional 20-person handcrews to assist with placing fireline in areas inaccessible to engines and air resources,” said Incident Commander Cory Berkebile in the news release.

Ten engines, three dozers, air attack, four single-engine air tankers (SEATs), two fire bosses (water scoopers), four large air tankers and one very large air tanker are fighting the fire, the agency said.

Berkebile would like to thank Power County personnel for their rapid response.