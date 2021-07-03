Fire officials asking you to prevent wildfire as extreme heat conditions persist in eastern Idaho

DRIGGS – In an urgent pre-holiday press conference hosted on Thursday, July 1, multiple federal and state agencies reported extreme fire conditions across the West with the state of Idaho seeing an uptick in drought conditions now hovering at 80% — 10 times above average last year at this time making this month feel like a tinderbox waiting for a match.

So far this year, the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire personnel have responded to 32 fires, compared to just nine in 2020. All but one of these fires were human-caused.

“We are currently facing the most challenging wildfire conditions we’ve seen in Idaho in a long time,” said Dennis Strange, State Fire Management Officer for the Bureau of Land Management. “We really need the public to take all steps possible to prevent human-caused wildfires because with these conditions wildfires may spread very quickly and could be very difficult to control.”

The National Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook predicts that the potential for significant wildland fires will be above normal in the entire state of Idaho in July and August, and forecasts it to remain above normal in southern and central Idaho through September. This is due primarily to expected continuing widespread drought and above-average temperatures.

Meteorologist Nick Nosler with the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise said at the press conference that 90% of the West is in a drought with 56% of that western area remaining in the two highest drought categories: extreme and exceptional drought.

The National Weather Service has indicated that hot and dry conditions will persist as the dominant trend in the coming weeks for eastern Idaho. These above-average conditions have stressed vegetation in the local area, accelerating seasonal drying. They have combined to increase the potential for fire activity across the Eastern Interagency Fire area.

The fire danger rating has been elevated to very high for the lowlands (desert area) and high for the highlands (higher elevations) in eastern Idaho. With record high temperatures across the area, conditions in the Eastern Idaho Interagency area are drying rapidly, and a fire may start easily, spread quickly and burn intensely.

