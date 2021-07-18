Getting to Know INL science photographer Chris Morgan

EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting hardworking people who make our local businesses a success. Every Sunday, we’re Getting to Know YOU!

1. Name and Job Title: Chris Morgan, photographer and video producer at Idaho National Laboratory

2. What do you do in your position? As a science photographer, I capture compelling imagery to showcase INL’s amazing research.

3. Where were you born and when is your birthday? I was born in Pocatello, Idaho, on May 26.

4. How long have you lived in eastern Idaho and what city do you live in now? I’ve lived in eastern Idaho my whole life and currently live in Pocatello.

5. Tell us about your first job after high school or college. I’m dating myself, but I worked in a “in by 10 a.m. out by 5 p.m.” photo processing lab in college and began my career at Idaho National Laboratory two weeks after graduating from Idaho State University.

6. What is the best business decision you’ve ever made? A commitment to continual learning. The technological aspects of photography and video production have changed radically since I first entered the field. The transition from film and analog video to digital versions of capturing, editing and displaying final products has pushed me to continually learn new tools and techniques.

7. Tell us about your family. I’ve been married to my wonderful wife, Wendy, for 21 years. We have an amazing daughter, Samantha, who keeps me from slipping into “old fartdom.” It takes all three of us to run, feed, pet and spoil our Australian shepherd, Maggy, and find our cat, Tobin.

8. Tell us about a movie or book that has inspired you the most in life. Now that’s a tough one. I love to read, so It’s hard to narrow it down. One standout is “The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.” It’s an amazing story of athleticism and perseverance. Perseverance has rewarded me throughout my career.

9. Tell us about a lesson you learned from a mistake you made in your career. Impatience leads to missed opportunities. Taking the time to ask questions and understand the subject I’m photographing always pays off.

10. What is the goal you hope to accomplish in the next 12 months? Two related goals: mentor someone to take over my professional role while spending more time on personal photography, which will require more travel and adventure!

11. What is one piece of advice you have for someone who wants to do what you’re doing? Study masters of your field. Work with someone you admire and always be willing to look at something a different way.

12. If you could do it all over again, what would you do differently? Absolutely nothing. Well, maybe work for National Geographic, but it’s never too late to intern.

13. Where is your favorite place to eat in eastern Idaho? El Herradero in Pocatello.

14. Tell us something surprising about yourself. I love to run, mountain bike, ski and hike, but I’ve never been on a horse.

15. How do you like your potatoes? Hot. The shape really doesn’t matter to me.

