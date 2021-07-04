Getting to Know McKayla Matlack of Development Workshop, Inc.

EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting hardworking people who make our local businesses a success. Every Sunday, we’re Getting to Know YOU!

1. Name and Job Title: McKayla Matlack, President/CEO of Development Workshop, Inc.

2. What do you do in your position? Provide leadership, encourage growth and strive to innovate the future of our already almost 50-year-old non-profit that assists individuals who have a disability or who are disadvantaged to recognize and achieve their chosen level of economic and social independence.

3. Where were you born and when is your birthday? Kemmerer, Wyoming on April 2.

4. How long have you lived in eastern Idaho and what city do you live in now? 16 years in east Idaho and living now in Idaho Falls.

5. Tell us about your first job after high school or college. 1st-6th grade Emotional Disabilities Teacher in Laramie, Wyoming. My degree and first job helped me see the joy in working with adults and children with disabilities.

6. What is the best business decision you’ve ever made? Becoming a DWI Champion with Development Workshop 16 years ago. It has been the most rewarding job I have ever had. Being chosen to be the CEO for such a wonderful organization is a dream come true.

7. Tell us about your family. I have been married to Nate Matlack for 16 years. We have two amazing children – Natalie, 14, and Cooper, 11. My sister-in-law, Hanai, lives with us and we have a dog named Reuben and a hairless cat named Howie Long.

8. Tell us about a movie or book that has inspired you the most in life. ‘The Notebook’ is my favorite movie because I plan to leave this world someday with my husband and soulmate Nate Matlack.

9. Tell us about a lesson you learned from a mistake you made in your career. Underestimating the impact company culture can have on the success of a mission.

10. What is the goal you hope to accomplish in the next 12 months? I want to be the best version of myself so that I can make a positive impact on my personal and professional life.

11. What is one piece of advice you have for someone who wants to do what you’re doing? Never stop learning. Every chance you get, learn something new. Overflow your toolbox. You never know what and when an opportunity will come your way. Surround yourself with a great team.

12. If you could do it all over again, what would you do differently? I do not believe in do-overs. I believe we learn from everything we go through in life and I would not be where I am today if I had not had those life experiences that pushed me to be more.

13. Where is your favorite place to eat in eastern Idaho? A Street Soup Market.

14. Tell us something surprising about yourself. Sacagawea can be found in my family tree.

15. How do you like your potatoes? Baked with the works.

If you have an employee or co-worker who we should get to know, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.