Homeowner catches man trying to steal his car, deputies say

IDAHO FALLS — A Bonneville County man detained a person allegedly trying to steal his car Friday morning.

The attempted theft occurred at a house on the 4300 South block of 15th East at around 12:30 a.m. A 911 caller reported to dispatchers he had detained the suspect, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office news release.

When deputies arrived they arrested Clayton W. Collins, 19, for felony burglary, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and malicious injury to property.

The victim told deputies he had found Collins walking out of his driveway and spotted a broken rear window of his vehicle. The homeowner also noticed the vehicle was backed into his garage causing damage.

Deputies spoke to Collins, who denied being on the man’s property, saying he was trying to walk home. However, deputies pointed out Collins was heading in the wrong direction.

After giving several versions of why he was in the area, Collins finally admitted to deputies he tried to steal the vehicle and backed it into the garage in the process, according to the release.

The incident caused about $7,000 in damages to both the garage and vehicle.

Collins is expected to make an initial court appearance Friday afternoon.