Idaho Falls man dies after falling into Snake River

RIRIE — A 70-year-old Idaho Falls man is dead following a possible drowning on the Snake River Thursday.

Witnesses say the man, who has not been identified, was filling a water container when he fell into the water.

Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says the possible drowning occurred at around 2 p.m. at the south bridge of Twin Bridges off the Archer Highway.

A bystander was able to pull the unresponsive man out of the water and give him CPR, however, he was unsuccessful and the victim died at the scene.

