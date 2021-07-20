Idaho Falls mechanic shop damaged in Monday night fire

IDAHO FALLS – A local mechanic shop is damaged after it caught fire Monday night.

Kerry Hammon with the Idaho Falls Fire Department reports a mechanic shop on North Skyline Drive caught fire just before 7 p.m. The person who reported it said a car inside one of the bays was on fire.

“We were able to keep the fire contained to the one bay, however, there is smoke damage throughout. The cause of the fire and estimated damages are not known at this time,” a post on the Idaho Falls Fire Department Facebook page says.

There are four other bays inside the building, along with two apartments on the second floor and some office space.

Nobody was inside the shop when the call came in. A man inside one of the apartments was able to evacuate safely.

“The male was evaluated by EMS personnel on scene but was not transported to the hospital. There were no other injuries to civilians, firefighters, or police officers,” Hammon writes.

The fire remains under investigation.

EastIdahoNews.com is following this story. Updates will be provided when they are available.