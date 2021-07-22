Laid-Back Car Show rolls into Victor this Saturday

VICTOR — City Park in Victor will be filled with cool classic cars this Saturday, as the Laid-Back Car Show and Cruise pulls into town.

Now in its twelfth year, the Laid-Back Car Show promises a day full of music, friendly people and beautiful classic automobiles. The show is a collaboration between the Teton Valley Rods and Rides car club and Laid-Back USA apparel company, with proceeds from the show benefitting the Teton Valley Family Safety Network.

“We are car enthusiasts, of course,” Laid-Back owner Hondo Miller told EastIdahoNews.com. “So we teamed up with (Teton Valley Rods and Rides car club) that we’re a member of and friends with. Some of its members got together and decided to put a show together. There’s one in Jackson, there’s one in Idaho Falls and in other communities. So they put a show together and our brand got involved and made it the Laid-Back Car Show.”

Miller said people who come out to the show should expect some chill mountain town vibes to go with all the classic cars.

“We just have music playing and a bunch of old bicycles and people enjoying downtown Victor,” he said. “Victor is an awesome community. Summertime in the mountains, a small town with only a couple thousand people, a one-stop-light town. People enjoy coming over and seeing the beauty and just relaxing. It’s a laid-back community.”

Laid-Back USA has been part of the Victor community for the past 19 years. The brand makes tee shirts for resorts all across the country. They produce licensed products with Chevrolet and Ford. They also operate a garage in Victor that builds some special vehicles.

“We basically build marketing projects for our brand,” Miller said. “We take that project and drive it to promote the brand throughout the country, either on the Hot Rod Power Tour or the Optima Ultimate Street Car Challenge. We just got done with (Optima Ultimate Street Car Challenge) in Salt Lake City. The 1970 K/5 Blazer that we built on a race car chassis qualified for the Optima Finals after SEMA in Las Vegas.”

“We just love these old cars,” he added. “We love finding them and preserving them and resurrecting them in a lot of ways and bringing them back to life.”

That love will be on display Saturday and it will likely trigger many fond memories for those who come out to the Laid-Back show. Miller said it’s those memories that make classic cars worth the work needed to restore and preserve them.

“Everybody has something that they can remember,” he said. “Everybody has that car that they can remember that was their first car. For some of us, that was a cool car and for some of us, that wasn’t a cool car but at some point, they had the experience of knowing somebody or riding with someone else’s car or Grandpa’s car or Grandma’s car. Those memories, that’s what fuels it.”

The Laid-Back Car Show and Cruise rolls into City Park in Victor at 10 a.m. Saturday. You can find more information on Laid-Back by visiting their website or by following them on Facebook or Instagram.