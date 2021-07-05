Man arrested in connection with death of Utah woman

SANDY, Utah (KSL.com) — Police now say a 53-year-old woman who was previously reported missing was killed, and a man has been arrested in connection with her death.

Masako Kenley was found dead along the Jordan River near 8900 S. 700 West, the Sandy Police Department announced about 11:25 p.m. Sunday.

William O’Reilly has been arrested in the case, which is now being called a homicide, according to police. They say O’Reilly was an acquaintance of Kenley’s.

He was arrested for investigation of aggravated murder and desecration of a corpse, both first-degree felonies, as well as obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, according to police.

Sandy Police are calling Masako Kenley’s death a homicide, and they’ve arrested an acquaintance of hers, William O’Reilly. pic.twitter.com/rjYMgqGsnB — Paul Nelson (@KSLPaul) July 5, 2021

Kenley was last seen about 4 p.m. Friday near 7134 S. 700 East in Midvale, according to the Sandy Police Department. Her car was later found in a parking lot near 11100 S. Auto Mall Drive in Sandy, police said.

She was considered endangered, police said, though they did not say why.

Police said late Sunday evening they were investigating Kenley’s death as suspicious.

The investigation into Kenley’s disappearance led detectives to search the area along the river where her body was found, police said. Search dogs helped police during the investigation, as the area where Kenley’s body was found is heavily wooded and thick with brush, according to police.

Kenley’s friends and neighbors, as well as community members, conducted searches for her over the weekend.

In a statement, Kenley’s husband Bill Kenley thanked the volunteers and law enforcement personnel who helped search for Masako.

“We are overwhelmed at the number of people who have helped us during this difficult time. Your prayers and support have meant the world to my family and me,” Bill Kenley said in a statement provided to KSL TV. “Losing Masako is devastating, but we feel blessed to have had her in our lives for as long as we did. We will never forget your kindness, generosity, and love.”

Police did not release further information about Masako Kenley’s death, including the cause.

Anyone with information about Kenley is asked to contact the Sandy Police Department at 801-799-3000.

Contributing: Paul Nelson, KSL NewsRadio; Garna Mejia, KSL TV