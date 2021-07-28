Man in critical condition after being struck by lightning outside local gas station

IDAHO FALLS — An ambulance rushed a man to the hospital after he was struck by lightning Wednesday afternoon.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com the 60-year-old man was struck by lightning around 12:40 p.m. while in the back parking lot of Love’s Travel Stop on South 45th West.

The man was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in critical condition, according to Hammon. The man’s name and further information about the incident have not been released.

The National Weather Service says between 2009 and 2018, an average of 270 people in the United States are struck by lightning every year. Approximately 27 of them do not survive.

