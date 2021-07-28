Man killed in crash at St. Anthony Sand Dunes

ST. ANTHONY — An Ohio man was killed in a crash at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes Wednesday morning.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 10:10 a.m. reporting that a man at the dunes was not breathing, according to a news release. Deputies and St. Anthony EMS responded to the scene of the crash east of Egin Lakes.

Investigators say two men were riding a UTV when they jumped off a sand dune and rolled. The 26-year-old passenger from Ohio was ejected out of the UTV. He was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, according to Fremont County Sgt. Howard Overton. His name has not been released.