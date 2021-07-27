Man sentenced for history of violent cases

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man with a history of violent cases over the past year has been sentenced.

Chad Wise, 51, was placed into a rider program on July 14 after pleading guilty in three separate cases. Wise pleaded guilty to felony aggravated battery, felony domestic battery and misdemeanor unlawful entry. As part of a plea agreement, a lengthy list of other charges were dismissed.

When deciding to retain jurisdiction in the case, District Judge Bruce Pickett gave an underlying total of a three to 10-year prison sentence. In a rider program, a judge sends a person to prison for up to a year to undergo different treatment programs. When the inmate has completed the program, the judge can then decide to send them back to prison to complete the sentence or release them on probation.

In March, Wise held a large Bowie knife to a man’s throat while threatening to kill him. At the time, Wise was already waiting for sentencing on the domestic battery cases.

According to court records, Wise was facing a felony first-degree stalking charge reduced to misdemeanor unlawful entry.

Wise was also ordered to pay over $2,000 in fees and fines.