Montana inmate overpowers guard, gets gun and escapes

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities in southcentral Montana were searching Monday for an inmate who overpowered a county jail guard, took the guard’s gun and car keys and escaped in a minivan.

Inmate Jordon Earl Linde, 34, ditched the Park County Detention Center minivan after Sunday night’s escape and was traveling in another stolen minivan on Monday, the Park County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was last seen on U.S. Highway 89 North at mile marker 11 outside Livingston and was wearing black and white striped inmate clothing. He is believed to be driving a gold Chrysler Town and Country minivan with MT license plate 49-6627D.

Linde has a pistol, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, authorities warned.

He was being held on felony drug charges after being arrested by the sheriff’s office on Saturday, jail records show.

Further details on the circumstances of Linde’s escape were not immediately released.