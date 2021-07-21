Mud Lick Fire continues to grow west of Salmon

SALMON — The Mud Lick fire burning west of Salmon continues to grow as firefighters build lines ahead of the blaze.

Officials report the fire has burned 16,440 acres as of Wednesday morning after lighting started it on July 8. The fire is burning in the Salmon-Challis National Forrest about 23 miles west of Salmon and 443 personnel are working it. The fire is 0% contained.

Evacuations in the lower Panther Creek and Napias Creek areas remain in effect. Trails and roads are closed to allow crews to focus on firefighting.

The closed trails include Lick Creek, Burch Creek, Gant ridge, Indian Creek and Big Deer. Portions of Panther Creek, Williams Creek, Leesburg Road, Napias Creek, Phelan Creek, Deep Creek, Crags and Hoodoo Meadows Roads are closed. The closures are not only for vehicles but hiking, biking and horseback.

The Forest Service also reports two other fires burning within 25 miles of Salmon. The Haynes fire has burned 408 acres about 11 miles south of the town. The Iron fire, which is about 22 miles southwest of Salmon, has burned 120 acres.

Weather forecasts in the area of the fires indicate scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Crews are concerned the conditions could create gusty and erratic winds. Despite lower temperatures and higher humidity for Wednesday, a Red Flag Warning will stay in effect for potential lighting and wind.

For the latest information on the Mud Lick fire visit InciWeb.