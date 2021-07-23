New business takes all the hard work out of stump removal

IDAHO FALLS – Doing yard work is a common summertime activity for many people in eastern Idaho and one dilemma many homeowners face is knowing how to remove old tree stumps from their property.

To remedy this problem, Idaho Falls resident Seth Harris opened Ultimate Stump Grinding, a tree stump removal, and cleanup business in May.

Though there is a variety of businesses that remove tree stumps in the area, Harris tells EastIdahoNews.com his business is the only one devoted specifically to tree stump removal and the method he uses is designed to take all the hard work out of it.

“I’ve seen people who have spent eight months a year drilling holes (in a stump) and hacking at it with a chainsaw and nothing gets it out or they hook a chain up to it and then rip the bumper off their truck. They finally call me and it’s gone in 20 minutes,” Harris says.

Harris drives to the customer’s home and determines the size of the stump. Then he uses a Bandit 2550 stump-grinding machine to grind it into wood chips. See how it works in the video player above.

Harris says it’s common for many people moving into the area to find a tree stump in their yard that they want to be removed and Harris wants to cater to those people.

The biggest stumps are the most rewarding projects for Harris and he enjoys interacting with people and watching their reactions to the process.

“I roll up in this remote-controlled (machine) and start grinding things out without having to do it by hand. It’s more powerful than almost anything out there,” he says. “They’ll pull up a chair, drink a beer and watch me do it. That part of it is really rewarding and fun.”

The stump grinding machine at work in Idaho Falls. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

He’s noticed a need for a business like this in the area and since opening, customers seem to agree.

“Everywhere I looked, there was a stump. I told (people in the industry) about my idea and they said I’d be an idiot if I didn’t get out there and do this,” Harris says.

Prior to starting his tree grinding business, Harris served several years in the military. He grew up working in construction before getting a job as an accountant earlier this year. He is now working to finish his college degree, while running his new business at the same time.

Harris is hoping to become the number one stump grinding business in Idaho and would eventually like to expand to Jackson, Salt Lake City and northern Idaho.

“The system is in place. It’s just a matter of getting the clientele and expanding from there,” he says.

To learn more or get a quote, you can contact Harris directly at (208) 313-0532. You can also visit the Ultimate Stump Grinder Facebook page.

