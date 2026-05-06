Endangered missing person alert issued for Blackfoot man with dementia - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A missing person alert has been issued for a 76-year-old man who has dementia and could be in danger.

Thomas Dennis Loeffler was last seen earlier Wednesday morning near his home on Lilac Street. He was on foot and carrying a blue backpack at the time of his disappearance, according to Idaho State Police.

Loeffler is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 185 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Blackfoot Police Department asks anyone with information about Loeffler’s whereabouts to call (208) 785-1234.