NWS issues flash flood watch for southeastern Idaho

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a flash flood watch for most of southeastern Idaho through Monday evening.

Forecasters issued the watch just before 1 p.m. Friday, saying slow-moving thunderstorms could lead to heavy rain, possibly resulting in flash flooding and debris flows.

The watch includes the cities of McCammon, Emigration Summit, Malta, Montpelier, Downey, Georgetown, Inkom, Rockland, Malad, Wayan, Grace, St. Charles, Almo, Henry, Swan Valley, Soda Springs, Bone, Albion, Holbrook, Lava Hot Springs, Thatcher, Preston, and Victor.

“Flash Flooding occurs so quickly that people are caught off-guard,” according to the NWS. “Their situation may become dangerous if they encounter high, fast-moving water while traveling. If people are at their homes or businesses, the water may rise quickly and trap them, or cause damage to the property without them having a chance to protect the property.”

A flash flood watch is issued with conditions favorable for flash flooding. While it doesn’t mean flash floods will happen, it means it’s possible. Flash flood warnings, on the other hand, mean flash flooding is imminent or happening.

“You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued,” the National Weather Service says.

On Friday afternoon, NWS Pocatello issued multiple flash flood warnings around the Pocatello area, but they expired before 3 p.m.

Courtesy National Weather Service