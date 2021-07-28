Pair charged in weekend burglary spree

POCATELLO — A man and woman from Pocatello have been charged in a series of early-morning burglaries.

Keith Wyatt Teiberis, 24, and Lacey Rose Jackson, 26, each face a felony charge following their weekend arrests, according to court documents.

Officers from the Pocatello Police Department were called around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday after they got a report of stolen gardening tools, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

After speaking with the victim, officers determined that sometime between 4:30 and 5:30 that morning, a truck belonging to the victim was broken into, and items were taken. The victim told officers that hedge shears, two pairs of loppers and other gardening items were taken from the floorboard in the backseat of the truck.

A silver box that did not belong to the victim was found in the backseat. Officers determined the silver box to be a CD changer with some of the electrical components removed.

After the victim told officers that the truck had not contained a CD changer, officers believed that other vehicles had been entered in the area.

While searching the area, officers found hedge shears matching those reported stolen from the truck on the ground near an apartment complex. Officers confirmed them to be those stolen and returned them to the owner. Officers also spoke with a neighbor who directed officers to a white Ford down the street, saying the owners were “always stealing things in the neighborhood.”

Officers also found two additional vehicles that appeared to have been broken into but were unable to confirm that anything was stolen as owners could not be located.

Teiberis and Jackson were identified using surveillance footage recorded at an apartment complex. The same footage also appears to show Teiberis enter a second vehicle while Jackson was the “lookout” near the front of the vehicle, the affidavit reads. While at the apartment complex, Teiberis is also seen putting the shears stolen from the original truck on the ground where they were later found.

The two then allegedly crossed the street and got into another vehicle, then continued up the street and appeared to enter an additional vehicle.

Investigators then learned that a vehicle, driven by Jackson with Teiberis as a passenger, had been pulled over in the area around 5:30 a.m. Bodycam footage shows the two during the stop matched the duo seen in the surveillance video.

The vehicle Jackson was driving was a white Ford Taurus with fictitious license plates. Officers noted a lawnmower in the backseat.

Teiberis was arrested a short time late after being pulled over while driving the same Taurus.

During interviews, Teiberis told officers that he and Jackson picked up the lawnmower that morning from a friend and were taking it to Jackson’s grandmother’s home.

Officers informed Teiberis that video surveillance showed him entering multiple vehicles. He then admitted to entering the truck, but said he realized it was a bad idea and left the shears where they were later found.

Teiberis denied entering any other vehicles or taking any other items from the truck. He was arrested and booked at Bannock County Jail for burglary.

When officers spoke with Jackson at her home, she refused to provide any information, insisting that while she was present she did not take anything. She refused to answer when asked how many vehicles Teiberis entered. She was arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail for burglary.

In searching the home, officers found a mower and a weed whacker, both fairly new, as well as two pairs of loppers, later identified as those stolen from the truck. The loppers were returned to the owner, and the mower and weed whacker were taken in the case they were later identified as stolen.

Teiberis has been charged with burglary, and Jackson with being principal to burglary.

If found guilty, each would face prison sentences of one to 10 years, and fines up to $50,000.

Jackson is scheduled to appear Aug. 2 for a preliminary hearing. Teiberis’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.