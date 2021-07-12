Pet of the Week: Mickey

Meet Mickey! This 12-year-old heeler mix has lots to offer, including fur! Prepare yourself for lots of shedding and even more love!

Despite his age, Mickey seems to be in good health! He does great on walks, is calm in a vehicle, and has a very relaxed demeanor. He would be great with any family, as he is good with kids, other dogs, cats, and livestock (including chickens).

Come meet Mickey at Snake River Animal Shelter (3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls). You can see pictures of Mickey and other available animals on the shelter’s Facebook page. For other information, check out their website: SnakeRiverAnimalShelter.org. Mickey is ready to find his fur-ever home!