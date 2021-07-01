Plane crash sends two people to hospital

MUD LAKE — Two people are recovering from minor injuries after a plane crash near Terreton.

Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says the crash happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Mud Lake Airport. He says the crop plane stalled while trying to land and flipped over.

The male pilot and male passenger were transported to a local hospital.

No names or ages have been released.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article if more details are released.