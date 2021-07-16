Pocatello man busted after selling meth, heroin to police informant

POCATELLO — A local man has been arrested for selling drugs to a police informant.

Christopher Zachary Mock, 36, was arrested earlier this week by Pocatello Police officers after law enforcement witnessed him selling 7.63 grams of methamphetamine and 1.3 grams of heroin to the informant. As a result, he was charged with two felony counts of delivering controlled substances.

Pocatello Police reports show officers, Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies and the Drug Enforcement Administration worked together on an undercover operation. Law enforcement sent the informant to a home on the 1800 block of South Von Elm Street to purchase drugs on June 6, 2020.

A man, identified as Mock using photos from social media and police files, met the informant in front of the home. Officers watched as the informant purchased two bags of suspected meth and one bag of suspected heroin from Mock.

The informant then met officers at the Bannock County Jail, where the contents of the baggies were tested using an NIK field test kit. They returned presumptive positive results for meth and heroin respectively.

It’s not clear why Mock wasn’t immediately arrested. A warrant was eventually issued for his arrest on March 26, 2021.

He was found and arrested at 10:45 a.m. on July 12 and booked at Bannock County Jail. His bail is set at $20,000.

If he is found guilty, Mock would face up to life in prison and $25,000 for each charge.

Mock is scheduled to appear in court on July 20 for a preliminary hearing.