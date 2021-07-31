Police say this man spit on officer, tried to take gun

POCATELLO — A local man has been charged with two felonies after he allegedly attacked a police officer.

Jeremy Kyle Hughes, 26, is charged with attempted battery on an officer and attempting to remove a firearm from an officer, according to court documents.

The attack occurred at 4 p.m. on July 24 when Pocatello Police were dispatched to Park Lane to serve a felony arrest warrant on Hughes, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police say Hughes grew combative during the arrest, holding on to the door of his home, which prompted officers to forcibly remove him. While the struggle continued, Hughes allegedly said he would “end” the officer and spit on him three times, the affidavit reads.

While he was being patted down, Hughes attempted to pull away several times.

Hughes spit on the officer again, then allegedly tried to grab the officer’s firearm, according to police.

The officer pushed him away and requested additional officers. Police then applied a spit sock to Hughes’ mouth.

While he was transported to Bannock County Jail, Hughes began hitting his head on the kick screen dividing the front and back of the patrol vehicle. He then shouted at the officer, “Take me out of these handcuffs, or else!”

After an “expedited” trip to the jail, Hughes was booked for battery on an officer and attempting to remove an officer’s firearm.

If he is found guilty, Hughes could face up to five years in prison and $50,000 in fines for attempting to remove the officer’s firearm and another one to five years and $50,000 in fines for battery on an officer.

Hughes is also facing a felony charge for battery from a June 22 incident.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 3.