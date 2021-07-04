Police track alleged BYU-Idaho apartment intruder through electric scooter rental

REXBURG — Investigators reportedly tracked a Brigham Young University-Idaho student who allegedly entered women’s apartments illegally through a rented electric scooter.

An affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com shows the Rexburg Police Department used a rented Bird electric scooter to track down their suspect, Antreo Denny, a 20-year-old BYU-Idaho student from Pinion, Arizona. Denny is now charged with two misdemeanor counts of unlawful entry.

Police were called to the Cove apartment complex on June 6 around 7:30 a.m. after a woman reported a man she did not know stood over her while she slept. It startled her awake and the man — dressed in dark clothing and a light blue medical mask — then ran out of the apartment.

“The prowler was seen on security video stalking the hallways on every floor attempting to gain entry into numerous apartments,” a detective wrote in court documents. “Ultimately (the suspect) was successful in making entry into four apartments, including the victims.”

As the investigation unfolded, police determined their suspect left a rented Bird electric scooter at the Cove. A search warrant of the scooter showed Denny used the scooter around 5 a.m. on June 6. The GPS tracking feature of the scooter also showed Denny riding from his nearby apartment to the Cedars women’s complex.

Before learning of the scooter’s GEO tracking feature, police obtained security footage of Denny walking the halls of the Cedars and entering an unlocked apartment for a couple of minutes. Denny then took the scooter over to the Cove, where he left it, according to police.

As police investigated the strange encounter, officers report getting an anonymous tip that Denny was the man seen on video and in photos released to the media.

Officer’s served a search warrant on Denny’s apartment on June 14 and found clothing that Denny likely wore during the alleged intrusions. A pair of Nike shoes also looked like those worn in the video.

It is still not clear why Denny allegedly entered the apartments.

Denny was arrested on June 25 and booked into the Madison County Jail. He made his initial court appearance on Monday. He posted $25,000 bail and was released the same day, according to court records.

Although Denny is accused of crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A pre-trial conference for Denny is scheduled for July 7 at the Madison County Courthouse.