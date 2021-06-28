BYU-Idaho student arrested for allegedly intruding women’s apartments

REXBURG — Police in Rexburg have arrested a Brigham Young University-Idaho student who allegedly entered several women’s apartments while the students slept.

Antreo Denny, 20, was booked into the Madison County Jail Friday for two misdemeanor counts of unlawful entry. Rexburg Police Department spokesman Gary Hagen said Denny is the suspect who illegally entered several women’s apartment complexes earlier in June.

Investigators said on June 6, video surveillance showed Denny at the Cedars and the Cove apartment complexes entering women’s apartments very early in the morning. One student contacted the Rexburg Police Department after waking up around 7 a.m. to find Denny standing over her bed. Hagen said Denny ran away after the student woke up.

It is not yet clear why Denny allegedly entered the apartments, but he lived at a neighboring complex just a block away from the BYU-Idaho campus.

BYU-Idaho records list Denny as a student from Pinion, Arizona.

“The university is committed to maintaining a safe campus community,” BYU-Idaho said in an official notice to students about the incident. “Students are encouraged to ensure apartment doors and windows are locked at night and when not at home. In addition, never provide others unauthorized access to apartments or buildings.”

Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Isaac Payne says Denny’s bail is set at $25,000. He has not yet made his initial court appearance but is expected to this week.

Denny’s court case is not yet public. EastIdahoNews.com will update this article when court documents are released.