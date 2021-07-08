Sugar City residents to celebrate their community with Sugar Days

SUGAR CITY — One Upper Valley community is preparing to throw a big party Saturday and everyone is invited!

Sugar City is celebrating its heritage and residents with Sugar Days, a day-long festival at Heritage Park in Sugar City that promises something fun for everyone in the family.

“Sugar Days is a celebration of the community, our heritage and the residents and businesses that are here,” Sugar Days spokesman Glenn Dayley told EastIdahoNews.com. “It’s a big event for the community to all get together and celebrate (Sugar City) and the surrounding area. Its main focus is on families and kids but I think anybody could have a good time.”

The festival begins with a community breakfast Saturday morning. That will be followed by a full day of food vendors, games and other activities.

“We’ll have five bounce houses of different types, obstacle course bounce houses and regular bounce houses,” Dayley said. “We’ll have a rock climbing wall, we’ll have a number of carnival-style games, football toss and soccer ball kick and those sorts of things.”

Dayley said kids will be able to collect tickets for playing each game and receive extra tickets if they win the games. They’ll be able to exchange the tickets they collect for prizes.

Sugar Days will also feature a community talent show. Dayley said there is still plenty of room for more acts to sign up and participate.

“This is the first year we’ve tried the talent show part of it,” he said. “We thought it would be nice to have some events later in the evening. So we’re having a talent show and that leads into a community dance in the evening.”

“With the talent show, we’ve got room for as many people as want to come and do something because we can do that all day,” he added. “We also still have plenty of spots for vendors, either food or merchandise or informational booths. And we always need volunteers. We need people to help run the different bounce houses and carnival games. We prefer not to have one person stuck doing it for six hours. We like to rotate our volunteers.”

Dayley said individuals, families or groups from local businesses can volunteer to help out. Anyone who’d like to play in the talent show, volunteer or sign up for a Sugar Days vendor spot can click here to apply.

People can also sign up to participate in Sugar Days by dropping by City Hall in Sugar City or by calling (208) 356-7561.

Adam Forsgren, EastIdahoNews.comn