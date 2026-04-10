Snake Fire is contained; evacuation notice lifted - East Idaho News

UPDATE

Fire Command has officially lifted the evacuation notice. As of now, the fire has been contained. Fire units are expected to be in the area for the next couple days ensuring no further spread. As always, remain prepared if conditions change and keep an eye on official government channels.

Crews from eastern Idaho are working to contain the Snake Fire that’s burning just north of Rigby. | Courtesy Mike Miller

ORIGINAL STORY

RIGBY — Over 50 firefighters from various agencies across eastern Idaho are working to contain a fire near the bank of the Snake River that spread to 10 acres.

According to WatchDuty, a wildfire mapping application, the fire began at around 3:45 p.m. near East 550 North and North 4200 East. The fire is listed at being at 10 acres.

Fire officials are requesting residents south of West 6800 South, 7800 South, and 8200 South and west of 400 West on those roads to prepare to evacuate if needed. These are homes west of Big Juds and along the river. Deputies are going home to home. Obey all orders and avoid the area due to the fast moving fire. Please check warn.pbs.org for the most up to date information on the fire, and evacuation notices.

If an evacuation is ordered, local officials will be setting up a relief area at the Red Brick Lyman Church at 1952 West 6000 South.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Central Fire Chief Nic White who is at the fire. He said the blaze is closer to the Snake River and that the cause of the fire was started from a controlled burn that got out of control.

He said at the moment Central Fire, Robert Fire Department, Idaho Falls Fire Department, North Fremont Fire District, Swan Valley Fire District, Bureau of Land Management and Bonneville County Fire District 1 are assisting in the fire.

The fire, which started on the south side of Snake River, did jump the river, but crews are now working on both sides to contain the blaze.

In another post from MCSO, Madison County marine deputies are assisting firefighters from Jefferson and Madison County with transportation via boat to the site of the fire.

EastIdahoNews.com will update the story once more information becomes available.