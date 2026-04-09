'Flasher' exposing himself to women on US-20; detectives fear more victims - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says they have recently had an influx of calls regarding a man exposing himself to female drivers on the highway. Detectives are asking for information from anyone who may have seen too much.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, detectives have received multiple reports over the last three months of a man “indecently exposing himself” to passing cars along U.S. Highway 20 in two different counties.

Madison County Detective Christian Teague says there have been three reports in Madison County and one report in Jefferson County.

The flashings have all occurred during the daytime, and the man seems to be targeting cars occupied by female drivers alone, says Teague.

The man reportedly drives up close to another car on the highway and waves his genitals at the car next to him. He is described as a white man in his 30s to 50s, and drives a sedan with Idaho plates.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information about this man or his car, or anyone who may have been a victim of this behavior, is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Detectives at (208) 372-5001.