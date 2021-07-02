Teens interested in walking in the Independence Day Parade invited to help JustServe

IDAHO FALLS — A local service organization is hoping teenagers will volunteer to walk with them during Saturday’s Independence Day Parade in Idaho Falls.

JustServe is an online business and website, started by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, to help people find opportunities to volunteer. This weekend the organization is working on its JustServe Teen campaign during the parade.

Teen volunteers who are walking with the JustServe float will help the Idaho Falls Interfaith Council gather cans of donated food along the parade route, according to coordinator Susan Stucki.

“Unity in the Community is the motto of our JustServe Teens,” Stucki said. “Every resident is welcome and encouraged to register on JustServe.org.”

RELATED | Annual Independence Day Parade is back on in Idaho Falls

Teens who help out will get a JustServe T-shirt and wristband. Participants are asked to get to the float stationed at South Holmes and 4th Street at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Those interested in participating can call Dave (208) 569-4427 or Susan (208) 589-2872 for more information.

If a teen is unable to attend or is riding on another float and still wants to participate in the JustServe Teen campaign, they are encouraged to check the the organization’s website for future events.