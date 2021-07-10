UPDATE: 1 person hospitalized in multiple vehicle crash near Blackfoot

UPDATE 5:40 p.m.

Bingham County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch reports one person has been taken by ambulance to the hospital. It’s not clear which one or the condition of the victim.

Northbound traffic along Interstate 15 is back open, according to ISP.

EastIdahoNews.com is continuing to monitor this developing story.

PREVIOUS STORY:

BLACKFOOT — Idaho State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 15 between Lambert Road and the northbound Blackfoot Rest Area, about four miles north of Blackfoot.

The northbound lanes are shut down at this time, and traffic is being diverted at milepost 89.

The Idaho Transportation Department reports a serious slowdown on the highway as a result.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.