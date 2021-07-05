TODAY'S WEATHER
Woman crashes on I-15 after falling asleep, police say

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A Blackfoot woman was rushed to the hospital early Monday morning after police say she fell asleep and crashed on Interstate 15.

The 23-year-old was driving a 2006 Saturn Vue north of Idaho Falls around 12:05 a.m. when she went off the median and hit the emergency crossover, according to Idaho State Police. The woman was ejected from the vehicle and it came to a rest on its top in the median.

Police say the woman was not wearing a seatbelt. She was transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Authorities remind drivers to be cautious of drowsiness. If you feel tired, pull over and rest.

