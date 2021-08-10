$10k reward offered in deaths of newlywed couple at campsite

MOAB, Utah (AP) — A Moab business contractor has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooting deaths of a newlywed couple at a campsite, police said.

Kylen Schulte, 24, and Crystal Turner, 38, were found dead on August 18 near Moab in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Mountains, KUTV reported.

Schulte’s aunt has said the couple told friends a “creepy guy” made them uncomfortable before their deaths. The two women were last seen August 13, leaving a bar in Moab, where they lived and worked. The slayings have left locals nervous and frustrated about the lack of suspects. The contractor has asked to remain anonymous, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

They are investigating along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Utah State Bureau of Investigations.

Schulte previously lived in Billings, Montana, while Turner was a native of Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (435) 259-8115.