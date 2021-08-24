Authorities identify suspects and man found dead in Blackfoot law enforcement incident

BLACKFOOT — Bingham County has released the names of the suspects involved in a hit-and-run crash and manhunt in Blackfoot earlier this month.

The Tuesday release from Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland comes just hours after EastIdahoNews.com published a story about the county denying a public records request for the names.

According to Rowland in a news release, those involved were 23-year-old Sinjin Reyes, 22-year-old Cecelia “Cece” E. Broncho and 19-year-old Terrance Knight, who is deceased.

The incident happened on Aug. 4, just before 8 a.m. and involved a hit-and-run crash. After the crash, Rowland says Knight, Reyes and Broncho ran away on foot. What happened next is not yet publically known, but a manhunt ensued.

During the search, a Bingham County detective was shot and taken to a hospital in Idaho Falls.

Cecelia “Cece” E. Broncho, left, Sinjin Reyes, right. | Bingham County Jail

While law enforcement searched for the suspects, investigators found Knight’s body at the shooting scene in the backyard of a home on Shilling Avenue. Authorities have not confirmed how Knight died. Knight’s obituary says he died “following injuries from an accident.”

Law enforcement arrested Reyes on Aug. 4 and booked him into the Bingham County Jail. The same day of the incident, probation officers in Bannock County submitted a probation violation for a 2017 case. Reyes was previously convicted of assault and battery upon certain personnel, which is a charge often filed when a first responder is attacked.

Reyes was transferred to the Bannock County Jail, where he remains held without bail awaiting a probation violation hearing on Oct. 4.

Authorities also arrested Broncho on a misdemeanor probation violation in a 2017 case for possession of drug paraphernalia. Broncho spent a couple of days in the Bingham County Jail before being released.

Neither Reyes nor Broncho have been publically charged in connection to the Aug. 4 manhunt.

The Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the name of the deputy wounded in the shooting. However, officials did say he had been released from the hospital.

The incident continues to be investigated by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force, with the Idaho Falls Police department as the lead agency. The task force is comprised of detectives from multiple local law enforcement agencies.