Deputy released from hospital as investigation into fatal shooting continues

BLACKFOOT — A Bingham County Sheriff’s detective was released from the hospital Friday morning after being shot in Blackfoot Wednesday.
Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland confirmed the detective’s release with EastIdahoNews.com. A procession of Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Blackfoot Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police vehicles escorted the officer from an Idaho Falls hospital around 11:40 a.m.
Rowland said the detective’s name is not yet being released pending an investigation by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force. The names of the suspects involved, including the one arrested and the other one killed in the incident, are also not being released as of Friday morning.
The Wednesday morning shooting left a portion of a Blackfoot neighborhood taped off after a hit and run crash devolved into a shooting incident.
RELATED | One suspect in custody, another dead after shooting in Blackfoot
Bingham County dispatchers first got the call around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday. A Blackfoot Police officer spotted the suspect and got into a low-speed short chase with the suspect’s car.
The car crashed in an alley between Stout Avenue and Fisher Street, and three suspects exited the vehicle.
What happened next is unclear, but at some point, during an on-foot pursuit, a Bingham County detective was shot with a gun and taken to an Idaho Falls hospital.
Police discovered the body of one of the suspects at the scene of the shooting in the backyard of a South Shilling Avenue home, blocks away from the crashed car. It’s unknown how the man was killed.
RELATED | Two suspects in custody in connection to deputy shooting
Deputies were able to find one of the suspects who ran after a manhunt. Rowland said the suspect was charged with a few misdemeanors and is also facing a probation violation. A female suspect was also identified, but it’s not clear if she is still wanted or was arrested.
EastIdahoNews.com will continue to provide updates when they become available.