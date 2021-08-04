UPDATE: Bingham County deputy shot during incident

BLACKFOOT — A Bingham County Sheriff’s deputy was shot Wednesday morning in a Blackfoot neighborhood following an unknown incident, according to Sheriff Craig Rowland.

The nature of the shooting incident has not been released, but Rowland confirms the deputy is alive.

The Blackfoot Police Department confirmed the shooting occurred at 8 a.m., and resulted in two schools with summer sessions being locked down.

The suspects are believed to be in the area of Southeast Main Street, Shilling Avenue and University Avenue.

Investigators from multiple agencies are on the scene and appear to be actively searching for the suspects. Police have closed off a section of Shilling Avenue near Rich and Curtis Streets.

The suspects have been described as a small framed Hispanic or Native American male with a black shirt and a Hispanic or Native American female with a dark-colored shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Dispatch Center at (208) 785-1234.

