Bridge maintenance work begins on I-15 in Blackfoot today

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

BLACKFOOT — The Idaho Transportation Department will start Interstate 15 bridge maintenance work between milepost 93 and 94 on the Snake River Bridges north of Blackfoot on Monday.

Construction will begin at 6 a.m. on August 23 and will continue to 7 p.m. on August 24. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 14-foot width restriction in place.

“This project consists of general maintenance to ensure the bridges are safe and to also increase longevity,” said ITD Operations Engineer Greydon Wright. “The two-day duration should not drastically impact commute times.”

Visit 511.idaho.gov to follow updates on the project.