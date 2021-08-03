BYU-Provo asks students, employees to disclose COVID-19 vaccine status

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Students, faculty, and staff are now being asked to report their COVID-19 vaccination status ahead of the fall semester.

In a Monday morning post to Twitter, the Provo-based university says the information “will help inform fall COVID-19 protocol decisions, such as mask requirements.”

“BYU is still planning on a traditional fall semester with a majority of courses offered in-person with full-capacity classrooms.”

Currently, Utah County – where BYU is located – is designated as a high transmission area due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases. Based on new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this means those in Utah County should wear a mask, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Is it legal to mandate Covid vaccines?

“The increasing prevalence of the new COVID-19 delta variant is concerning and BYU takes seriously the physical health and safety of our campus community, including those who are immunocompromised,” the university says.

BYU is encouraging, but not required, employees or students to get the COVID-19 vaccine to be on its Provo campus. Vaccination may be required for some travel, research, or other programs, BYU explains.

Earlier this year, Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed a bill into law saying Utah universities and colleges cannot require students receive the COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend in-person classes unless they allow students to opt-out of the vaccine for medical or personal reasons.

If employees or students do not submit their vaccination status by August 19, their access to myBYU – an online portal with various information – will be restricted until the report is received, BYU says.

In June, BYU’s Hawaii campus announced it will require COVID-19 immunization for students beginning in the fall semester.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to BYU-Idaho regarding its policy. We will update this story if they respond.

In April, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints called on missionaries to get the COVID-19 vaccine.