Confrontation call leads to arrest for alleged sex crimes from the 1990s

IDAHO FALLS — Prosecutors charged an Idaho Falls man for sex crimes that allegedly took place two decades ago after a victim came forward to law enforcement.

Kenneth Henry Lafarlette, 59, is charged with two felony counts of lewd conduct with a child. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, charges came after the victim confronted Lafarlette about the alleged sexual abuse in February.

The victim, who is known to Lafarlette, filed a report with the Idaho Falls Police Department saying she had been sexually abused by Lafarlette for several years between 1996 and 2003. The victim then came into the police station to confront Lafarlette over the phone.

Investigators wrote in a report that the victim asked Lafarlette how he could have had sex with her as a child. According to the probable cause, Lafarlette admitted to the abuse, apologized, and asked for her to forgive him.

Police tried to contact Lafarlette after the confrontation call, but he could not be contacted at home or on the phone.

Charges against Lafarlette were filed in July and he was arrested Thursday. A preliminary hearing for Lafarlette is scheduled for Aug. 11 at the Bonneville County Jail.

Although Lafarlette is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.