Crash blocking section of Interstate 15 near Downey

DOWNEY — A Monday afternoon crash is blocking a section of Interstate 15 near Downey.

Idaho State Police report the crash is blocking the southbound lanes of I-15 at milepost 31. Troopers are routing traffic around the crash by sending travelers off Exit 31 and on to Idaho Highway 40.

It is not clear what caused the crash or if anyone is injured.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.