Firefighters find person on roof trying to put out house fire with garden hose

FORT HALL — Firefighters found a Fort Hall person on the roof of their two-story home trying to extinguish flames with a garden hose Monday.

Fort Hall Fire and EMS were called to Ramsey Road for a reported residential chimney fire, according to a Shoshone-Bannock Tribes news release. When firefighters arrived, they found the person who lived in the home trying to stop the fire themselves.

“The home had significant damage to the entire roof with water and smoke damage to the top floor of the home,” Fort Hall Fire Fire Chief Eric King said in the news release. “The occupants were cooking in the fireplace. The fire escaped the chimney to the outside of the home which traveled to the roof of the home.”

There were no injuries to the home’s occupants or firefighters.

Fort Hall fire received help from American Falls Fire and North Bannock County Fire.

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said no additional information will be released.