Getting to Know Diablas Kitchen owner Deana Brower

EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting hardworking people who make our local businesses a success. Every Sunday, we’re Getting to Know YOU!

1. Name and Job Title: Deana Brower, Owner and Chef of Diablas Kitchen

2. What do you do in your position? I manage the restaurant, cook, order food, pay bills, do dishes – all the things.

3. Where were you born and when is your birthday? I was born in Idaho Falls on Sept. 27.

4. How long have you lived in eastern Idaho and what city do you live in now? I’ve lived here my entire life (44 years). I grew up in Ucon and live in Idaho Falls now.

5. Tell us about your first job after high school or college. I worked at Burger King after high school and went on to work at Perkins. I’ve been in the restaurant industry ever since for a total of 25 years.

6. What is the best business decision you’ve ever made? To believe in myself and my vision. I had a good friend tell me that at some point you have to jump off the diving board! And then you have to decide to sink or swim. Always choose to swim!

7. Tell us about your family. I was born in Milo (outside of Ucon) and am the youngest of 14 children. My parents cleaned grain for farmers all over the area. I’ve been married to Doug Brower for 24 years and we have three sons. Elliot is 24, Caine is 22 and Anderson is 20.

8. Tell us about a movie or book that has inspired you the most in life. I love reading so this one is hard. I really enjoyed ‘The Last Lecture’ by Randy Pausch. I love the idea that you can either be an ‘Eeyore’ or a ‘Tigger.’ I strongly believe in the power of positive thinking.

9. Tell us about a lesson you learned from a mistake you made in your career. Always trust yourself. No one knows your intentions, drive, direction or passion like you do. New ideas are always great but when they contradict your overall vision you have to say no.

10. What is the goal you hope to accomplish in the next 12 months? I would like to find a balance between home and work. I hope that I can finally start to explore other aspects of life and discover new adventures.

11. What is one piece of advice you have for someone who wants to do what you’re doing? It takes a long time to make it work and for it to be established. You will work for nothing for at least five years and it will be your life. You have to commit and be ready for ups, downs, positives, negatives. At the end of every day, you have to ask yourself if you believe in what you are providing. If the answer is yes, then move forward. If the answer is no, go to work anyway and ask yourself again at the end of the next day.

12. If you could do it all over again, what would you do differently? I would never have business partners again. There is a reason why “too many chefs in the kitchen” is a saying.

13. Where is your favorite place to eat in eastern Idaho? Over a campfire in Island Park. There is nothing like crab legs, clams, scallops, steaks made in a castiron skillet over a campfire in the middle of nature.

14. Tell us something surprising about yourself. I’m not into Halloween. I know…how is that possible? If you can’t celebrate Christmas every day, you aren’t really celebrating Christmas.

15. How do you like your potatoes? Every way possible! And with all the toppings, gravies, all kinds of butter…..mmmmmmmmm!

If you have an employee or co-worker who we should get to know, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.