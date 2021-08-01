Getting to Know Jayce Howell of BOSS Idaho Falls

EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting hardworking people who make our local businesses a success. Every Sunday, we’re Getting to Know YOU!

1. Name and Job Title: Jayce Howell – Founder Principle – BOSS Magemeent

2. What do you do in your position? Oversee BOSS from 10,000 feet

3. Where were you born and when is your birthday? Idaho Falls – 1975

4. How long have you lived in eastern Idaho and what city do you live in now? Born and raised.

5. Tell us about your first job after high school or college. I sold hot tubs for Leisure Time.

6. What is the best business decision you’ve ever made? Marrying Tawni. She had $3,500 in savings and was willing to risk marrying me and borrow money to buy real estate.

7. Tell us about your family. My family is everything. I have 4 children – 2 boys and 2 girls. I have 2 of the world’s most beautiful women, inside and out, as daughters-in-law – Hannah Harris Howell ( Jaden ) and Kodi Koko Kuttler ( Treyton ) I often love my DIL more than Mauri and Maci. 😉 My boys are Jaden, 22, and Treyton, 20.

8. Tell us about a movie or book that has inspired you the most in life. I have ADD severely and I really struggle to read great. I can get lost in a movie. Hands down ‘Greatest Showman’ for movie and ‘Elf’ at Christmas.

9. Tell us about a lesson you learned from a mistake you made in your career. Be very careful who you share information with. There are several good liars and cons. They come in all shapes and sizes

Best lesson ever – BET LESS AND YOU WIN WAY MORE WHEN YOU LOSE 🙂

I’ve listened to professionals and I’ve trusted too many people. Sometimes you are smarter than the Ivy League grad – accept it.

Street smarts are different than book smarts.

Very few people deserve a seat at the table. Those that come have to ride for the brand.

10. What is the goal you hope to accomplish in the next 12 months? I have yet to write a goal down. It’s burned in my head. I know where I will be in one year – even five – but no one will know except the BOSS, because it’s a moving target. I have big plans for Downtown Idaho Falls with some special partners and guests. We’ll see. Talk is pretty inexpensive.

11. What is one piece of advice you have for someone who wants to do what you’re doing? Hey, if I can do it, anyone can. I’m a nobody and I’m challenged daily. You MUST find the very best team! Trust me – without BOSS, I am nothing. Nada. Zilch.

12. If you could do it all over again, what would you do differently? I’d start with a job so you have money to buy up more than I have or a damn good partner.

We live in the greatest part of this country. We will all survive and this is the best place to be and the very best place to invest. Also, people are everything. I value relationships more than money but many people do not think the same.

Make sure partners’ values align with you, even if you are two different people. Make sure you manage each other’s expectations.

13. Where is your favorite place to eat in eastern Idaho? I have several favorites. Snakebite, Scotty’s, Garcia’s, Sandpiper.

14. Tell us something surprising about yourself. I’m older than I look 🙂 and I’m kind of a deal junkey. I’m extremely creative and am high energy – excited to grow create and become!

15. How do you like your potatoes? I only eat Taylor Russets and I have to have Reeds Dairy butter on it. LOADED – YUM!

