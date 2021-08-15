Getting to Know Laurie Roth-Robinson of Lighthouse Montesorri

EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting hardworking people who make our local businesses a success. Every Sunday, we’re Getting to Know YOU!

1. Name and Job Title: Laurie Roth-Robinson, Lighthouse Montesorri Administrator and Teacher

2. What do you do in your position? I help the most fantastic kids in the world navigate their way to adulthood.

3. Where were you born and when is your birthday? Rockford, Illinois on Jan. 12, 1956. Age is just a number.

4. How long have you lived in eastern Idaho and what city do you live in now? I have lived here 22 years and currently live in Idaho Falls.

5. Tell us about your first job after high school or college. At age 12 I began cleaning a hair salon.

6. What is the best business decision you’ve ever made? Purchasing 40 acres to put the school on.

7. Tell us about your family. I am married to Jimmy. I have six wonderful children. We have 20 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

8. Tell us about a movie or book that has inspired you the most in life. The Book of Mormon, Bible and Les Miserables. Many others too. I love to read.

9. Tell us about a lesson you learned from a mistake you made in your career. Hold on to your dream. Keep working. Your dream will come true.

10. What is the goal you hope to accomplish in the next 12 months? To begin building a larger school building. We are working on the floor plans now.

11. What is one piece of advice you have for someone who wants to do what you’re doing? Running a private school rewards you in seeing the effect it has on students years down the road.

12. If you could do it all over again, what would you do differently? I would have put my two oldest children in a Montessori school.

13. Where is your favorite place to eat in eastern Idaho? Thai Kitchen.

14. Tell us something surprising about yourself. I have never bought a lottery ticket.

15. How do you like your potatoes? With lots of butter, sour cream, salt and pepper. Yum!

If you have an employee or co-worker who we should get to know, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.